Rep. Harris: Vetting of Refugees and Immigrants “Must be Increased to Better Protect Americans’ Safety”

From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris:

Dr. Harris Issues Statement on Executive Order Increasing Vetting of Certain Immigration Applicants

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s Executive Order:

“I support the President’s Executive Order to increase the vetting of refugees and immigrants entering the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence. The Executive Order temporarily suspends visas issued to individuals from seven specific countries prone to terrorism – similar to President Obama’s temporary ban on visas for refugees from Iraq in 2011 for the same reason. The vetting of individuals seeking to immigrate into the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence must be increased to better protect Americans’ safety and our national security. As President Trump noted, the seven countries are the same countries previously identified by the Obama Administration as sources of terror. I also applaud the decision to prioritize entry of those refugees who are religious minorities fleeing religious persecution, whether those minorities are Muslims, Yazidis, Zoroastrians, or Christians.

The United States should resume issuing visas to all these countries only after a review of these policies is completed, and only if the countries comply with supplying the information necessary to allow complete vetting.”