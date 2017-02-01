Shots Fired During Armed Robbery of Churchville Cell Phone Store; Suspects Escape

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired during an armed robbery in Churchville on Tuesday.

On January 31, 2017, at approximately 12:00 pm., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Power Wireless store in the 2300 block of Churchville Road for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an individual suffering from head and facial injuries. Deputies were informed two unknown black males entered the store when one produced an handgun and demanded money. A struggle ensued between the suspects and an employee, during which a round was fired from the handgun. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot. During the struggle, one of the suspects physically assaulted the employee, before fleeing the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones.

A customer was in the store at the time of the incident, and was robbed of property, but was uninjured.

Additional deputies responded to the scene to canvas the area, but were unable to locate the suspect at that time. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), was requested to respond to the scene, and assumed the investigation. Detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Seth Culver at 443-409-3498.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477