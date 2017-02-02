True Democratic Club of Harford County Forms; Organizational Meeting Feb. 22 in Edgewood

From the True Democratic Club of Harford County:

The True Democratic Club of Harford County (TDC) will host its first organizational meeting at 7 p.m. at the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood on Wednesday February 22. The purpose of the new political club is to promote public participation from the grassroots, precinct level by Democratic Party members in the politics of Harford County, the state and nation.

Meetings will be run strictly according to Robert’s Rules of Order for the benefit of all members. The club will allow Democratic Party candidates to participate in functions of the club and will not endorse primary election candidates. General election candidates may be endorsed by the club and it is generally expected that the club will endorse them.

A major emphasis of the club will be grassroots, precinct-level organization. Harford County has over 90 precincts and TDC’s goal is to have members working in all of the county’s precincts, on registration, voter turnout and overall public participation. It may be that a condition for becoming a club member is that members will have to assume shared responsibility for tasks to be done in each precinct. This and other key organization principles will need to be confirmed by members in the upcoming and subsequent meetings.

Organizing members are Christopher Boardman, Jansen Robinson, Dion Guthrie and Mary Dulany-James. For further information call 410-679-6704 or attend the Feb. 22 meeting.