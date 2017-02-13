Police Seek Information in Non-Fatal Shooting in Edgewood; Victim Uncooperative

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking information regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:01 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way in Edgewood for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Joshua Peterson, 26, of Edgewood suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and lacerations to the face. Medics from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company treated Peterson at the scene and subsequently transported him by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Patrol deputies secured the location and began a canvas to locate the original crime scene. The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area of Fountain Rock Way to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. After repeated attempts to discuss the incident with the victim, he remains uncooperative.

Anyone having information is asked to please call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-409-3546. To be eligible for a reward, you must use one the Tiplines listed below.

Anyone with information regarding the crime who wishes to remain anonymous may report their information through the following methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Website/Email: Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477