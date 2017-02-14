Havre de Grace to Hold 10th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 28

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The Havre de Grace Office of Tourism announced today the Historic Preservation Commission will be holding its 10th Annual Family-Friendly Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

The parade route begins along Bourbon Street and ends at the American Legion. Along the route, spectators will receive beads and other throws in true Mardi Gras style. “There will be more than 7,000 throws including over 5,000 authentic Mardi Gras beads,” stated tourism manager Lauri Orzewicz.

The Mardi Gras Parade is inspired by Havre de Grace’s tradition of French influence. “The City of Havre de Grace has long embraced French heritage and culture,” Mayor William T. Martin explained in a recent promotional video.

The rain date is March 3, 2017. Parking along St. John Street, Washington Street, and parts of Bourbon Street will be prohibited after 3:00 p.m. the day of the event. Those streets will also be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.

Parade Participants will include the following:

· HHS Jazz Band

· The Hogs and Heroes Foundation Chapter MD 2

· Volkswagen 1975

· HdG Drama Guild

· Vintage Cafe

· Backfin Blues Creole De Graw

· La Cle Dor Guesthouse/ Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission

· Society ofltalian-American Businessmen

· Havre de Grace Rec Cheerleading

· Visitor’s Center

· Mayor & City Council

· Mitch Mitchell & the Lantern Queen

· CAT Club

· Kona Ice

· Tidewater Grille, Inc

· HdG Rec Basketball

· Harford County Democratic Central Committee

· Opera House Foundation

· MacGregor’s Restaurant & Catering

· Silks Restaurant

· Advanced Eye Care

· Smash Hits