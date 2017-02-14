Inmate Flown to Shock Trauma Following Suicide Attempt at Detention Center

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at approximately 4:23 pm, deputies at the Harford County Detention Center were alerted to an unsuccessful suicide attempt by an inmate.
Medical attention was rendered and the inmate was subsequently transported by air to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Injuries at this time do not appear to be life-threatening.
Comments
Proud citizen says
Thank you to the deputies who work at the jail. Glad no Deputies were hurt and he is going to be ok.