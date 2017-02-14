You are here: Home / Sirens / Inmate Flown to Shock Trauma Following Suicide Attempt at Detention Center

Inmate Flown to Shock Trauma Following Suicide Attempt at Detention Center

By 1 Comment

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at approximately 4:23 pm, deputies at the Harford County Detention Center were alerted to an unsuccessful suicide attempt by an inmate.

Medical attention was rendered and the inmate was subsequently transported by air to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Injuries at this time do not appear to be life-threatening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*