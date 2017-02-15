Aberdeen IronBirds Announce New HD Video Board and Live Score Line Display at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

From the Aberdeen IronBirds:

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today announced plans for installation of a new 1,500 square foot high-definition video board and live score line display at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Funded by Ripken Baseball, the new additions will be fully installed and operational in time for the IronBirds’ 2017 home opener against the Hudson Valley Renegades on June 19.

“Our investment represents much more than just an improvement to the facility,” said IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus. “This project is a testament of our commitment to providing the ultimate, family-fun experience, as well as our dedication to the Harford County community. Our fans are going to love the upgrade and all that it brings.”

Manufactured and installed by industry-leader Daktronics, the display will measure 30 feet high by 50 feet wide and feature a 15HD pixel layout for an enhanced viewing experience from all parts of the ballpark. The new video board and line display will replace the original display that was installed prior to the IronBirds’ inaugural season in 2002.

The IronBirds’ will also utilize the new display by hosting a monthly, free Community Movie Night Series presented by Giant Food. Throughout the summer while the team is on the road, fans, families and the local community will be invited to enjoy movies from the outfield comforts of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

