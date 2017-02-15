Legislation Would Give Harford County Law Enforcement and Correctional Deputies Ability to Collectively Bargain

From the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union:

HB1431 INTRODUCED IN THE HOUSE

Deputy Sheriff’s and Correctional Officers – Collective Bargaining

Mike Montalvo, President of the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, applauds the introduction of HB1431 by the Harford County delegation, chaired by Delegate Teresa Reilly. President Montalvo thanks Delegates Mary Ann Lisanti and Rick Impallaria for their extensive roles in getting the bill introduced.

This legislation will provide Harford County Law Enforcement and Correctional Deputies the ability to collectively bargain with the Sheriff and the County Executive over matters of salary and benefits. There has been no formal mechanism for such negotiations until now. Ultimately, this bill will enhance public safety and improve recruitment and retention of qualified deputies.

“The members of the Deputy Sheriff’s Union and the Harford County Correctional Association are only seeking a seat at the table to have a say in the fate of their salaries”, Montalvo said. He added “It is vital that the County Executive be included in the legislation because he determines the budget. Ideally, County Executive Glassman will be able to fund the request from Sheriff Gahler as a result of the salary study conducted by Management Advisory Group. Then the only thing to negotiate will be annual step increases and the occasional COLA.”

“The Executive Board appreciates Delegates Reilly, Cassilly, Impallaria, Lisanti, McComas, and Szeliga taking the time to meet with us, learn and understand our issues, and ultimately voting to introduce a bill that met our members’ needs”, said Montalvo.

The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union represents over 300 active and retired law enforcement deputies.