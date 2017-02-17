73-Yr-Old Woman Victim of Home Invasion in Aberdeen; Masked Man Entered Home While She Walked Dog

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

A 73 year old woman was the victim of an Aberdeen home invasion on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the unit block of Market St around 8:18 p.m. The woman told officers that she had returned from walking her dog outside to find a masked man waiting for her inside of her home. The man demanded money and pushed her to the ground before taking other items from the house and fleeing. Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspect and a Canine track was conducted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Their investigation revealed that the suspect may have gotten into a waiting vehicle near the Midas at the intersection of Rt 40 & Market Street.

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He was described as a white male with light blue eyes, about 5’9” tall, and medium build. He was wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask at the time of the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Divel at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.