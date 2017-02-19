Baltimore County Man Runs Over Aberdeen Man After Argument; Arrested for Vehicular Assault

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at approximately 4:57 PM, officer’s responded to the 600 block of Walker Street for a motor vehicle collision. Investigation revealed a 41-year-old resident was hit by a vehicle allegedly operated by 38-year old George Elmer Wagner 3rd, from the unit block of Winfrey Court in Baltimore County.

Mr. Wagner and his brother, came to the victim’s residence, to confront the victim about an ongoing juvenile issue between Mr. Wagner’s nephew and the victim’s son. After a verbal argument, Mr. Wagner got into a Honda Pilot and drove away only to turn around and drive towards the victim. Mr. Wagner maneuvered the vehicle over a curb and onto a sidewalk where he struck the victim. Mr. Wagner and his brother then fled the scene. The victim sustained multiple abrasions to his right hand and an injury to his right foot. Paramedics from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the scene however the victim refused transport to an emergency room.

The investigating officer did contact Mr. Wagner over the telephone however he refused to come to the police department for an interview. The officer was issued a warrant for Mr. Wagner’s arrest. Mr. Wagner turned himself police later in the evening. Mr. Wagner is charged with Attempted 2nd degree Murder, Assault 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree, and Reckless Endangerment.