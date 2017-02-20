Harford County Public Library Searches for Student Representative of Board Membership

From the Harford County Public Library:

The Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees is seeking a Student Liaison representative as an ex officio member of the Board. The Student Liaison is chosen in cooperation with public and private high schools in Harford County and applicants should currently be in their junior year and will serve during their senior year. Student applications must be submitted by Friday, March 10th. The role of Student Liaison is to obtain input on library services, policies, and materials collections from their peers, to encourage teens to consider librarianship as a career, to encourage use of library services by teens, and to gain practical experience in the operations of their government.

The Board of Library Trustees will interview candidates and select a Student Liaison representative to serve for one year, beginning July 2017. The Student Liaison representative is a member of the Board and receives agendas and all non-confidential Board materials. He or she is a non-voting member and is excluded from participation in executive sessions.

The student representative must:

– Be a resident of Harford County

– Have parental/guardian permission to serve

– Meet the Eligibility Requirements for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities of the county schools or their private school

No salary is paid for the service, but appropriate expenses will be paid on the same basis of other Board members. Credit for the student representatives’ service may be provided if their schools’ policy permits.

The application can be found online at hcplonline.org. Please return completed application and essay to: Mary Hastler, Chief Executive Officer, Harford County Public Library, 1221-A Brass Mill Road, Belcamp, MD 21017 no later than March 10th.