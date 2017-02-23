Harford County Education Association Offers $1,500 Future Educator Scholarship

From the Harford County Education Association:

HCEA’s commitment to advocate for the education profession begins at an early age. This commitment is reflected in The HCEA Future Educator Scholarship.

The HCEA Future Educator Scholarship awards $1500.00 to a well deserving public high school senior pursing a degree in education. To be considered for the scholarship, students are required to submit an application, and current transcript. All applications must be received by April 7th. The HCEA Scholarship Committee will select three finalists based on their applications.

All finalists must participate in an interview on May 10th between 5 PM and 6 PM to be a candidate for final consideration. Incomplete and late applications will not be considered.