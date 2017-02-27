Fire Sparked by Electrical Failure Displaces Country Village Apartments Resident

An electrical failure in a living room is being blamed for sparking a fire Monday afternoon at Country Village Apartments in Bel Air.

Just after 1:45 p.m. on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Country Village Drive in Bel Air for a report of a fire in a three-story garden style apartment building.

The fire was discovered by neighbor and originated within the interior of a second-floor apartment.

Twenty firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was deemed to be accidental and the preliminary cause was due to electrical failure within the interior living room area.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $20,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 to its contents.

The fire only displaced the occupant one apartment. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished due to the early notification and rapid response of the fire department. Damages were kept to a minimum and firefighters should be commended for their actions, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.