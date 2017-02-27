Harford Democratic Club Forms; Focus on Grassroots, Precinct-Level Public Participation

From the Harford Democratic Club:

On February 22, 2017 The Harford Democratic Club was formed by a majority of participants at an organizational meeting held at the Southern Precinct of the Harford Sheriff’s Office on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood. The meeting was chaired by pro-temporre president John Campbell, a Joppa resident.

The purpose of the club is to promote public participation from the grassroots, precinct level by Democratic Party members in the politics and public affairs of Harford County, the state and the nation.

Members of the club are currently crafting a set of bylaws to govern the club’s activities. The bylaws will be presented to the full membership for adoption at the second organizational meeting which will be held on Wednesday March 22 at the Southern Harford Sheriff’s Precinct at 7 p,.m. Democrats and other interested persons are invited to attend.

Meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month, and are open to the public.

For information call 410-679-6704.