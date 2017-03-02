23 Harford County Public Schools Destination Imagination Teams Qualify for State Competition

From Harford County Public Schools:
On Saturday, February 25, 2017, 23 Destination Imagination teams from Harford County Public Schools qualified for the State Destination Imagination Tournament during the East Central Competition at Edgewood High School. The following teams earned a qualifying score:
Elementary Schools:
Emmorton Elementary JAM EECK: Second Place, Top Secret
Hall’s Cross Roads Fantasy: First Place, Show and Tech
Hall’s Cross Roads HXES: First Place, In It Together
Hickory Elementary Improv Ninjas: First Place, 3-PEAT
Hickory Elementary Yummy Gummy Squirrels: Second Place, In It Together
William S. James Elementary Unnameless: Second Place, 3-PEAT
Middle Schools, Middle Level:
Bel Air Middle Middle B: First Place, Top Secret
Bel Air Middle Middle C: Second Place, Vanished!
Bel Air Middle We Must Evacuate: First Place, In it Together
Bel Air Middle The Olympiads: Second Place, In it Together
Bel Air Middle Middle D: Third Place, 3-PEAT
Bel Air Middle Middle E: Third Place, In it Together
Bel Air Middle The Ambassadors: Fourth Place, In it Together
Bel Air Middle The Organizers: Second Place, Ready, Willing and Fable
Havre de Grace Middle Tinker Tentacles: First Place, Show and Tech
Havre de Grace Middle Moose of Mystery: Second Place, Top Secret
Havre de Grace Middle Nerdy Narwhals: Second Place, 3-PEAT
Patterson Mill Middle Five Seconds of Creativity: Fourth Place, Vanished!
Southampton Middle Magic Mustaches: First Place, 3-PEAT
High Schools, Secondary Level
Bel Air High Strikethrough: First Place, In it Together
Bel Air High BAHS: Second Place, In it Together
Bel Air High Satellites: Third Place, 3-PEAT
Edgewood High Edge to Die: Second Place, 3-PEAT
The Destination Imagination State Tournament will be held April 1, 2017 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Teams with qualifying scores from the state tournament will be invited to compete in the Destination Imagination Global Tournament and Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of May.
Destination Imagination is a school-sponsored, problem solving competition where students must use ingenuity, creativity, and teamwork to collectively work through real-world problems. For more information about Destination Imagination, please visit http://www.marylanddi.org/.
