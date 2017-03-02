23 Harford County Public Schools Destination Imagination Teams Qualify for State Competition

From Harford County Public Schools:

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, 23 Destination Imagination teams from Harford County Public Schools qualified for the State Destination Imagination Tournament during the East Central Competition at Edgewood High School. The following teams earned a qualifying score:

Elementary Schools:

Emmorton Elementary JAM EECK: Second Place, Top Secret

Hall’s Cross Roads Fantasy: First Place, Show and Tech

Hall’s Cross Roads HXES: First Place, In It Together

Hickory Elementary Improv Ninjas: First Place, 3-PEAT

Hickory Elementary Yummy Gummy Squirrels: Second Place, In It Together

William S. James Elementary Unnameless: Second Place, 3-PEAT

Middle Schools, Middle Level:

Bel Air Middle Middle B: First Place, Top Secret

Bel Air Middle Middle C: Second Place, Vanished!

Bel Air Middle We Must Evacuate: First Place, In it Together

Bel Air Middle The Olympiads: Second Place, In it Together

Bel Air Middle Middle D: Third Place, 3-PEAT

Bel Air Middle Middle E: Third Place, In it Together

Bel Air Middle The Ambassadors: Fourth Place, In it Together

Bel Air Middle The Organizers: Second Place, Ready, Willing and Fable

Havre de Grace Middle Tinker Tentacles: First Place, Show and Tech

Havre de Grace Middle Moose of Mystery: Second Place, Top Secret

Havre de Grace Middle Nerdy Narwhals: Second Place, 3-PEAT

Patterson Mill Middle Five Seconds of Creativity: Fourth Place, Vanished!

Southampton Middle Magic Mustaches: First Place, 3-PEAT

High Schools, Secondary Level

Bel Air High Strikethrough: First Place, In it Together

Bel Air High BAHS: Second Place, In it Together

Bel Air High Satellites: Third Place, 3-PEAT

Edgewood High Edge to Die: Second Place, 3-PEAT

The Destination Imagination State Tournament will be held April 1, 2017 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Teams with qualifying scores from the state tournament will be invited to compete in the Destination Imagination Global Tournament and Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of May.

Destination Imagination is a school-sponsored, problem solving competition where students must use ingenuity, creativity, and teamwork to collectively work through real-world problems. For more information about Destination Imagination, please visit http://www.marylanddi.org/.