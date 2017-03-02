Arsonist Ignites Vehicle, Catches 6 Others on Fire at Joppa Auto Parts Dealer

An arsonist who set fire to a 2006 BMW 3 Series on the lot of a Joppa auto parts dealer on Wednesday morning ended up igniting a half-dozen other vehicles before the blaze was controlled.

Just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa for the report of a multi-vehicle fire at Crazy Ray’s Auto Parts.

Ten firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 15 minutes.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a person(s) intentionally ignited one vehicle, which subsequently ignited six others prior to being observed by a passerby. K-9 ‘Kachina’ assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $7,000 worth of damage. There were no injuries reported.