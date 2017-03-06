Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Garage, Greenhouse in Carsins Run

The cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home, garage, and greenhouse in Carsins Run on Monday afternoon remains under investigation.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forestside Drive for a reported dwelling fire in a 12-ft x 60-ft single wide mobile home, small wood framed garage, and plastic covered greenhouse.

Thirty-five firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded and had the single-alarm blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $30,000 to the structure and another $30,000 to its contents. The home, garage and all contents were considered a complete loss. There were no injuries reported.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The owner was at work at the time of the fire and lost all of his possessions. Friends and family are assisting him. While the fire remains under investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals have no evidence of a criminal act.