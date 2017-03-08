Rep. Harris Supports New Health Care Act; Announces In-Person Availability at Bel Air Office

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

DR. HARRIS: THE AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT WILL EMPOWER PATIENTS

WASHINGTON, DC: On March 7, Dr. Andy Harris released the following statement on the newly released draft of the American Health Care Act:

“Obamacare’s many failures are spiraling out of control. For too long, Americans have seen their premiums skyrocketing, their deductibles soaring, and their choices dwindling. The Obamacare path is unsustainable and dangerous for our country.

Fixing this mess will not be easy, but this week the American Health Care Act (AHCA) was introduced to replace the failing Obamacare system. AHCA will drive down costs while providing every American with access to high quality, affordable health insurance.

AHCA does away with Washington bureaucratic mandates, choosing instead to empower patients and their physicians in health care decision-making. AHCA restores control of Medicaid decisions to the states, helping us to reduce fraud and abuse while promoting flexibility.

AHCA accomplishes all of this while maintaining protections for patients with pre-existing conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance. We are working to make the transition from Obamacare to the AHCA as smooth as possible.”

CONGRESSMAN ANDY HARRIS ANNOUNCES IN-PERSON AVAILABILITY AT BEL AIR OFFICE

In addition to holding tele-town halls throughout the District and a town hall on the Middle Shore on March 31, Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) will host office hours in his Bel Air office on Saturday, March 11. Constituents in groups of up to five people will be able to meet with Dr. Harris and ask questions about topics under consideration in Congress. All constituents are invited to attend.

Meetings can be scheduled by emailing Harris.Scheduling@mail.house.gov. If time is available, walk-in appointments will be made on a first come, first serve basis. However, priority will be given to constituents who have scheduled an appointment.

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Location: 15 East Churchville Road Suite 102B, Bel Air, MD 21014