New Mother’s Mobile Home Torched in Edgewood; Bel Air Homeowners Alerted to Fire by Service Dog

Firefighters were busy battling blazes across Harford County on Sunday, including the arson of an Edgewood mobile home while the owner was in the hospital giving birth, fire in a Bel Air home in which hearing impaired occupants were saved by their service dog, and a two-alarm fire in a Darlington barn that took two hours to bring under control.

Darlington Barn Fire Takes 2 Hours to Extinguish

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2100 block of Shuresville Road in Darlington for a reported structure fire in a two-story wood-framed barn.

Fifty firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the two-alarm blaze, which took two hours to bring under control.

The fire, which was discovered by a passerby, caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the barn and another $50,000 to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

Both the area of origin and preliminary cause of the fire remain under investigation.

New Mother’s Mobile Home Targeted by Arsonist in Edgewood

Just after 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Lake Avenue in Edgewood for a reported dwelling fire in a single-wide mobile home.

No one was home at the time of the fire, as the occupant of the home was in the hospital having recently given birth. The fire was discovered by a passerby and originated in a rear bedroom.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, unknown suspects entered the mobile home and intentionally ignited combustibles within the bedroom.

Twenty firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents. No injuries were reported.

Due to the amount of fire, smoke and soot damage, the home is considered a complete loss. K-9 “Kachina” assisted investigators on scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.

Dog Saves Bel Air Couple from Fire; Cats Perish

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of Wakely Terace in Bel Air for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story single-family home.

The smoke alarm in the house activated, but both homeowners are hearing impaired. Upon the smoke alarm sounding, their service dog properly alerted them to the fire.

Forty firefighters from volunteer fire companies in Bel Air, Abingdon, Joppa-Magnolia, and Fallston responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

Both homeowners were transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation, but were treated and later released.

The fire originated in the basement and, during the course of battling the blaze, a Bel Air firefighter fell through the floor and into the basement. He was evaluated by on scene EMS personnel and refused transport.

The fire was estimated to have caused $50,000 in damage to the house and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family is being assisted by Red Cross. It is believed two cats perished in the fire.