Del. Glass: Smart Meters Put Customers at Risk of Fire, Illness, Hacking for Benefit of Utility Companies

From Del. Glen Glass:

Maryland State Delegate Glen Glass from Harford County had hearings for two Smart Meter opt-out bills on Thursday in the Economic Matters Committee. The two Smart Meter bills are HB 1406 and HB 1419.

Delegate Glass continues to fight against Smart Meter abuse by the MONOPOLY Utility Companies, along with MARYLANDSMARTMETERAWARENESS.ORG

Delegate Glass said, “Smart Meters only benefit the utility companies, not the citizens of Maryland. They also cause electric bills to go through the roof; BGE put a Smart Meter on my house without permission and my electric bill doubled. A Senator had his bill tripled by a SM. I believe there are many others who have been gouged by BGE/PEPCO. The CITIZENS of MARYLAND are NOT an ATM MACHINE for BGE, PEPCO, or other Utility Companies. After five recent rate increases, the citizens of Maryland need a break. Don’t forget Deregulation in 1999 that doubled electric rates on all citizens and businesses.”

It has been proven that BGE/PEPCO is hot swapping meters, which is very dangerous and can cause fires. The Smart Meters are also making those who have EHS, electro hypersensitivity, very ill. To top it off, Smart Meters are not exactly impenetrable. Research has shown that they can be hacked just like any other wireless device.

As a homeowner, you should have the right to say what happens on your property. There have been incidents of BGE showing up without the knowledge of, nor permission from homeowners to switch out meters. We have received several phone calls and emails from customers recently who have paid the opt out fee and BGE is still threatening to turn their power off if they do not allow them to exchange the meter.

Delegate Glass said, “My bills would give people the right to opt out from Smart Meters, keep their analog meters, and get rid of the opt out fees. Marylanders, especially the poor and the elderly cannot afford the high bills caused by the smart meters and the FOREVER OPT OUT fees. It is about time the utility companies and the public service commission started treating the citizens of Maryland with a little bit of respect. Are the utility companies going to go back to the Public Service Commission for a rate increase to pay for these new digital drive by lite Meters ? AGAIN, the Citizens of Maryland should not be an ATM MACHINE for BGE and PEPCO.”

Delegate Glass is a leader in the fight against Smart Meters and is working with Marylandsmartmeterawareness.org to pass legislation that protects the citizens of Maryland from the many dangers of smart meters.