Man Stabbed in Buttocks During Dispute Over Electronics in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On March 19th, 2017, at approximately 2:32 AM., officers from Aberdeen Police Department and emergency medical personnel from Aberdeen Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Warwick Drive, for a report of an assault.

Investigation revealed 21-year old Michelle Morgan Pugh and a 22-year old male were engaged in a verbal argument over electronics.

Ms. Pugh, armed herself with a knife and stabbed the victim in the buttocks. A third person in the apartment was able to disarm Ms. Pugh and prevent further injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Baltimore by paramedics from the fire department with non-life threatening injuries. Ms. Pugh was arrested and charged with; 1st and 2nd degree Assault, and Weapons Possession with Intent to Injure.