Rep. Harris Announces 2017 Congressional Art Competition

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) is pleased to announce that the 2017 Congressional Art Competition is now open for submissions. The competition recognizes talented high school artists around the country. Winners from each congressional district will be invited to attend a reception in Washington, D.C.

All high school students in Maryland’s First Congressional District are encouraged to apply. A winner from each congressional district will be chosen to display his or her artwork in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

“Every year the Congressional Art Competition highlights the artistic talent in Maryland’s First District,” said Congressman Harris. “I am continuously impressed by the submissions we receive and am honored to display the First District runners-up in my office. This year I am asking students to consider honoring the sacrifices of our law enforcement community, as they prepare their submissions, as special consideration will be given to works with this theme. I eagerly anticipate seeing the winning piece from the First District hanging on the wall in the U.S. Capitol. ”

Since the first Congressional Art Competition in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have submitted their art work to the competition judges. For full competition guidelines and the student release form, please visit Congressman Harris’ website at harris.house.gov. Go to the “Serving You” tab at the top of the screen and click on “Art Competition.”

The deadline for submissions is April 24, 2017.