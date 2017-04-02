Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for 2011 Robbery of Perry Point Post Office

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore:

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Jeffrey Jackson, age 51, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland today to seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the armed robbery of a post office.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein and Postal Inspector in Charge Robert B. Wemyss of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division.

“Although these types of crimes are rare, our employees and customers can rest assured that Postal Inspectors will always continue to pursue justice for criminals who would jeopardize their safety,” said Postal Inspector in Charge Robert B. Wemyss of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division. He continued, “We extend sincere gratitude to our law enforcement partners who assisted in bringing this investigation to a successful resolution.”

According to his plea agreement, on August 3, 2011, Jackson and another man robbed the Perry Point U.S. Post Office in Cecil County, Maryland at gunpoint. One robber vaulted the counter and ordered the Postmaster to open the cash drawer. After taking cash from the drawer, both robbers forced the Postmaster to open the safe, and the robbers removed additional cash and money orders. The Postmaster was forced into a utility closet and instructed to stay there for five minutes or the robbers would kill the Postmaster. Postal inspectors determined that in addition to cash, approximately 60 blank postal money orders were stolen.

Many of the postal money orders were negotiated at locations in and around Baltimore. Postal Inspectors interviewed several individuals who negotiated the stolen and altered postal money orders. One of those individuals admitted receiving the stolen postal money orders from “Jeff,” whom the individual identified in a photograph as Jeffrey Jackson. Jackson provided that individual with details about the robbery that could only have been known to someone that was at the robbery.

An eyewitness to the robbery subsequently identified Jackson in a photo lineup. That person had come in to the Post Office during the robbery. There was no one behind the counter. A minute later, Jackson came out of a back room and told the witness to come back later because the Postmaster was “too busy to help right now.” The eyewitness left and immediately went to the Perry Point Veterans Administration (VA) Police Department to report the suspicious activity. Postal Inspectors and Perry Point VA Police responded to the robbery.

After Jackson’s arrest on unrelated state burglary charges, Jackson contacted police to say he had information about the postal robbery at Perry Point. Jackson was interviewed by Postal Inspectors and provided non-public information about the post office robbery that could only have been known by the robbers. As a result of the robbery, the loss to the USPS was approximately $19,700 in cash and negotiated stolen postal money orders.

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein praised the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for its work in the investigation and thanked the VA Office of Inspector General, Perry Point VA Police Department, Perryville Police Department, and Maryland State Police for their assistance. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sandra Wilkinson, Paul E. Budlow and Rachel Miller Yasser, who prosecuted the case.