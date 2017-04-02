Section of Joppa Farm Road to Close for Utility Work

From Harford County government:

Joppa Farm Road between Falconer Road and Barksdale Road will be closing from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 for Baltimore Gas & Electric to install vaults for their underground transmission lines. This closure will be for all vehicles, including emergency vehicles. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Temporary detours will be in place to direct traffic around the area.

Questions may be directed to Albert Alford, Principal Project Manager for BGE, at 410-470-7895 or albert.e.alford@bge.com.