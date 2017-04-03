Public Invited to Town Hall Meeting with U.S. Sen. Cardin at Harford Community College

From the Harford Blue PAC:

The Harford Blue PAC and the African American Democratic Club of Harford County invites you to attend a Town Hall Meeting with United States Senator Ben Cardin (D). The Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10:00am at the Chesapeake Theatre of Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.

Senator Cardin is a third-generation Marylander, and has been a national leader on health care, retirement security, the environment and fiscal issues while representing the people of Maryland in the U.S. Senate, and before that in the House of Representatives.

Senator Cardin is a leading advocate for the Chesapeake Bay, which is the economic, historical and cultural heart of Maryland. Nationally, he is a champion of protecting our clean air and clean water. He has introduced legislation to restore the health of America’s great water bodies and is the leading proponent of investing in improvements to America’s aging water infrastructure system while preparing it for the impacts of climate change. His commitment to reduce pollution and protect our environment fuels his work to broaden investments in safe public transit, as well as walking and bike trails.

Senator Cardin believes access to quality, affordable health care should be a right and not a privilege. He continues to be a strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act, which has brought the United States closer to this goal. He led the fight for the Patients’ Bill of Rights and, because of his efforts, the law ensures that individuals in private health insurance plans have the right to choose their primary care provider, women have direct access to an ob/gyn, and patients with medical emergencies are guaranteed coverage for necessary ER visits. He was responsible for the elevation of the National Institute for Minority Health Disparities at the National Institutes of Health and has been a strong supporter of increases in funding for federally qualified health care centers and health information technology. Senator Cardin continues to be a leading champion for increased medical research funding for Maryland’s world-class universities, NIH, and our State’s cutting edge biotech industry.

One of Senator Cardin’s proudest accomplishments was leading the fight to guarantee access to dental care for children in the Children’s Health Insurance Program, following the tragic loss of a 12-year-old Prince George’s County boy who died after complications that followed an untreated tooth infection.