Rep. Harris: Judge Gorsuch’s “Profound Understanding of the Constitution Makes Him the Perfect Fit”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Harris Praises the Confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:

“I want to offer my congratulations to Judge Neil Gorsuch on his confirmation to the Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch is a distinguished legal scholar and a devoted public servant. His profound understanding of the Constitution makes him the perfect fit to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”

Judge Gorsuch was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 7 by a 54-45 vote. Judge Gorsuch previously served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, a position to which he was confirmed by a unanimous vote in the Senate in 2006.