Rep. Harris: Judge Gorsuch’s “Profound Understanding of the Constitution Makes Him the Perfect Fit”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Harris Praises the Confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:
“I want to offer my congratulations to Judge Neil Gorsuch on his confirmation to the Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch is a distinguished legal scholar and a devoted public servant. His profound understanding of the Constitution makes him the perfect fit to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”
Judge Gorsuch was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 7 by a 54-45 vote. Judge Gorsuch previously served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, a position to which he was confirmed by a unanimous vote in the Senate in 2006.
Death of Democracy says
Any your utter disconnect with your constituents is as astounding as Trump’s disconnect with reality. The forced appointment of Gorsuch to the Supreme Court has tainted the court to such a degree that any decision the court makes will always be in question. An institution that has historically been looked to as being the supreme arbiter of legal authority is now relegated to being yet another political tool. Open contempt for any decision will now be the rule. Prepare for a future where lower court rulings will be at extreme odds with Supreme Court rulings and laws repeated gerrymandered to achieve the desired results.
Arturro Nasney says
What a fascinating take on how things are supposed to work. The federal judiciary, after Clinton, Bush and Obama, has become a joke. The Circuit court on the left coast is referred to as the 9th circus court. Some 60 to 75 % of its rulings are overturned by the Supreme Court. After the democrats shot their wad and failed with Neil Gorsuch, we can only hope that a couple more of the leftist justices drop dead so that the McConnell Senate can replace them with someone who has at least read the Constitution.
are you kidding me? says
Hey Nasty-
Sounds to me like the Supreme Court dislikes the rulings of the right-wing heartland more.
“The 9th Circuit’s reversal rate is higher than average, but it’s not the absolute highest among the circuit courts. That distinction goes to the 6th Circuit, which serves Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, with an 87 percent average between 2010-15.”
The 6th circuit currently has 9 judges appointed by a Republican and 5 appointed by a Democrat. There are 2 vacant positions.
Facts are brutal aren’t they? Oh I forgot you morons on the right like alternative facts. Ha ha ha ha ha ………….. ROFLMAO
Capt. Obvious says
Another demonstration of the Dunning–Kruger effect!
Who doe it? says
Who abolished the filibuster when it benefited their own party when they held the cards? Stop whining tool.
SMH says
The fact Republicans used the nuclear option on a supreme court appointment is lost on you is a sad representation of todays Republican party.
This does not make America great again.
Who doe it says
You il Iibtards paved the way when Harry thought he could stack the deck. Now live with it tool.
Who doe it says
Sorry I meant libtard.
SMH says
Harry Reid thought he could stack the deck by using the nuclear option to appoint Supreme Court Justices?
Tell us more.
Who doe it says
He took away the filibuster option on his watch when the libtards had the majority. Old Harry pooped in his own mess kit
call them like you post them says
doe a deer a female deer,
You talk the talk, but your talk is worth about as much as your cause – less than nothing.
Who doe it says
Want some cheese wth that whine libtard. You guys made your bed.
nostradamus says
doe head
You do talk the spoon fed $hit talk, but I’m sure you will run and cry like a baby when the time comes. I guess those adult diapers you’re wearing will come in handy on that day.
Who doe it says
Is that the best response you can come back with. Pathetic libtard. Maybe we can revisit this topic some other time but unlike most of you libtard moochers I have to go to work. You know where you perform a legitimate function and receive compensation to pay for your family without asking the government for a handout.
Who are you trying to fool says
Maybe I will stop on by the drive thru window just to say hi.
Who doe it says
@ who are you trying to fool
I find your comment both interesting an typical of the libtard moocher. Your last comment attempted to berate working class people. Working people whether they are employed as a fast food laborer, construction workers, or a brain surgeon are still “working” and not looking or feel that they are entitled to government handouts like so many of the libtard moochers. Unfortunately the people that work for a living are being overtaken by the libtards who vote for a living. Again you folks are pathetic!
Death of Democracy says
CORRECTION: First word “Andy”
jim says
There was no rule concerning the appointment of a supreme court judge in the last year of a Presidency. There was a rule needing 60 votes to confirm a justice.
When you can’t field a qualified candidate change the rules.
It’s a brave new world out there. If I were a republican I’d be scared shitless at the prospect of dems ever taking control again. It’s going to be a blood bath.
SoulCrusher says
I really have no objection to Gorsuch being appointed to the Supreme Court, as the court needs a tie breaker vote for many of its decisions. However, the whole necessity for a tie breaking vote is the symbol of the degeneration of this country’s legal system. In an Appellate review, to determine the Constitutionality of a ruling of any lower court’s decision, one must wonder why are the decisions so close to need a tie breaker in the first place? The Constitution is not a mysterious document. The Bill of Rights are distinct in the protections and rights that US citizens are supposed to have. The real issue is the intentional and intelligent violations of the Constitution that the State and Federal Courts are making ALL the time. Any argument of interpretation involving the Constitution should never come to 5-4 vote. The whole problem is the 5-4 vote. The argument of interpreting the Constitution as a living document of change or as a document strictly as our fore fathers intended, is complete and utter nonsense. You don’t interpret the Constitution in any manner other than the way our fore fathers intended, because that’s what the Constitution is ALL about. It was meant to constrain the Government, yet now the Government uses “twisting” of its words to accomplish political agendas and allow a system of Organized Crime and Domestic Terrorism to rule the people just as the King of England ruled the people before those same people rebelled. Our Government is broken in ALL three branches and the perversion of the legal system is why this Government needs to be either reformed or dissolved. The next time you read a 5-4 decision of law by the US Supreme Court, take into account of how simple our rights are on paper and how complex these “twisting” Attorneys make it seem. This is because law has become polluted by politics and corruption and there really is no complexity in the law at all when we are talking about the Constitutionality of legal interpretations. Either repeal the Constitution or abide by it. The Maryland Government has already shown that they have no intention in abiding by the Constitution and are nothing but an Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization. Let’s just hope that one day the people we elect will actually start representing their people and stop representing their pocket books…..
ForestHillResident says
Hopefully he won’t be as willing to abolish our personal privacy as you are, Andy.