Route 1 Pavement Patching Project to Begin in Fallston

From the Maryland State Highway Administration:

SHA REPAIRING PAVEMENT ON US 1 IN HARFORD COUNTY

Motorists Should Expect Daytime Single Lane Closures and Flagging Operations

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin patching pavement on US 1 (Belair Road) between MD 152 (Mountain Road) and MD 147 (Harford Road) next week. Weather permitting, the $342,000 project will be complete early summer.

SHA’s contractor, Allan Myers – MD, Inc. of Fallston, may work on US 1 in Fallston Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures and traffic shifts at night and use MD 147 (Harford Road) as an alternate route.

Nearly 30,000 vehicles use this segment of US 1 each day. For more information about the pavement patching project, local residents and business owners may contact the SHA District 4 Office – Maintenance Division at 410-229-2360, toll-free at 1-866-998-0367 or send email to: shadistrict4@sha.state.md.us.