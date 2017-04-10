Manufacturing Company to Invest $2.3 Million in New Belcamp Building; 40 New Jobs Anticipated

From the Maryland Department of Commerce:

DWE, also known as D. Wheatley Enterprises, Inc., is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Belcamp in Harford County and adding 40 new jobs over the next four years. A growing engineering and manufacturing company, DWE will invest more than $2.3 million into a new 45,000 square-foot building on Brass Mill Road. The company currently has 50 full-time employees.

“We are grateful to have continued growth and extremely pleased that our expansion is able to provide additional employment opportunities in Harford County,” said Dave Wheatley, CEO and president of DWE.

Since its founding in 1990, DWE engineers have supported the development of life-support products for the biotech, defense, and aerospace industries. The company makes a variety of items ranging from pea-sized components to 400 foot-long vehicle harness assemblies. Most of its early defense work has been in the innovation of engineered polymers for the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection and detection field. DWE’s new operations include critical technology injection molding as well as self-contained breathing apparatus breathing systems.

“Since January 2015, Maryland has added more than 100,000 new jobs thanks to companies like DWE that are choosing to expand in our state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The fact that DWE plans to nearly double their number of employers over the next four years shows that we are making tremendous progress in expanding economic opportunity in all regions of Maryland.”

“We are delighted to welcome another business expansion and new jobs coming to Harford County,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “Through our technical workforce training program, we are also pleased to help employees advance their skills in the workplace.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $120,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, the Harford County Office of Economic Development is allocating up to $12,000 through its Workforce Technical Training Program. The company is also eligible for various tax credits including the Maryland Job Creation Tax Credit.

“Maryland Commerce is proud to support DWE’s expansion and plans to create 40 new jobs,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Maryland has worked with numerous manufacturers over the past two years to help them expand operations in our state and we are pleased to be able to work with our county partners to ensure these companies remain and thrive in Maryland.”