Traffic Delays Expected as Pavement Resurfacing of Route 543 in Belcamp Begins

From the Maryland State Highway Administration:
The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) will resurface nearly one mile of MD 543 (Riverside Parkway) between US 40 (Pulaski Highway) and Brass Mill Road in Belcamp, Harford County begging this week Weather permitting, the $560,000 project will be complete mid-summer.
SHA’s contractor, Gray and Son, Inc., of Timonium, may work along MD 543 at any time, with lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. If necessary, crews may also work on Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Approximately 22,400 vehicles use this segment of MD 543 each day. Motorists should plan for extra travel time during the pavement resurfacing project.
While SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.
Maryland drivers can also know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures. For more information about the pavement resurfacing project, local residents and business owners may contact the SHA District 4 Office – Maintenance Division at 410-229-2360, toll-free at 1-866-998-0367 or send email to: shadistrict4@sha.state.md.us.
Comments
Pavel314 says
Would It kill you people to put a map of the closure area in your article? This is the internet, not print-on-paper media, so it wouldn’t be a major expense or reduction in advertising column-inches.
Stretch says
Would it kill you to search “Brass Mill Road Belcamp”, and look at the map that pops up where you can clearly see that from Brass Mill Road to Route 40 is about one mile? This is the internet so it wouldn’t be a major expense or reduction in mental or physical energy.
White dude you'll probably call a racist says
Right, “AND” Brass Mill Road which is probably at least 1 mile of length one direction as well.
I saw them all lined up on Brass Mill road by Route 543 intersection yesterday morning. Yellow lights blinking, standing around, smiling.
Hard to imagine a few miles of road is going to be completed “mid summer,” many more weeks away but I guess that’s why we don’t have repaved roads anymore.
coledata says
As you receive this publication free of charge, I suggest you stop complaining. Sometimes the creation of maps, charts and images can be a very time consuming process.
Laughing loudly says
Love that state road money, resurfacing roads that barely need it.
Meanwhile, County roads in desperate disrepair just get another patch onto another patch.
Nancy says
That’s because the state uses contractors like Grey and son on a low bid contract to maintain state roads and keep them is top conditions all the time..
The county on the other hand uses it’s own employees to provide you with those poorly patched, failing road ways at Cadillac prices with no incentive to do a quality job at the best price and deliver it on time.
A fine example of county quality is Prospect Mill rd. Grab the kids a half gallon of milk and icecream, drive up and down the road and make your own milkshakes.
belcamp worker says
This could be a revenue maker call it a work zone starting at the burger king on 543
And watch the idiots fly from 2 lanes to 1 lane around 6:30 to 7:00 am on weekdays
The generate enough ticket revenue to put in the new road. That’s why their starting later in the morning