Traffic Delays Expected as Pavement Resurfacing of Route 543 in Belcamp Begins

From the Maryland State Highway Administration:

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) will resurface nearly one mile of MD 543 (Riverside Parkway) between US 40 (Pulaski Highway) and Brass Mill Road in Belcamp, Harford County begging this week Weather permitting, the $560,000 project will be complete mid-summer.

SHA’s contractor, Gray and Son, Inc., of Timonium, may work along MD 543 at any time, with lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. If necessary, crews may also work on Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Approximately 22,400 vehicles use this segment of MD 543 each day. Motorists should plan for extra travel time during the pavement resurfacing project.

While SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.

Maryland drivers can also know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures. For more information about the pavement resurfacing project, local residents and business owners may contact the SHA District 4 Office – Maintenance Division at 410-229-2360, toll-free at 1-866-998-0367 or send email to: shadistrict4@sha.state.md.us.