Woman Hospitalized Following Edgewood Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking information regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred late Monday night.

At approximately 9:06 pm, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded behind the Edgewater Village Shopping Center in Edgewood for the report of a non-fatal shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a female victim, Lennira Justine Ardawn Sumler, 19, of Edgewood, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Medics from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company treated Sumler at the scene and subsequently transported her by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol deputies secured the location and discovered the crime scene at the nearby path to Grempler Way. The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Through investigation, it was determined the victim, with two other individuals, was walking in the area when a group of unidentified black males started yelling and shooting at them. The two other individuals were uninjured.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Christopher Sergent at 410-836-5428. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Online: Metro Crime Stoppers: p3tips.com

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477