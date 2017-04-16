HCC Student Magazine Continues Winning Streak; Wins Honors in National Competition

From Owl Magazine:

Owl Magazine, the student magazine of Harford Community College in Bel Air, won national honors in the David L. Apple Awards Competition sponsored by the National College Media Association.

The Fall/Winter 2016 issue placed third in the category of Best Magazine Cover. John Parks, a Mass Communications major, designed the cover. The cover model was HCC student Asia Jones. The winning issue was led by then Editor-in-Chief Sydney Gaeth. This category included four-year colleges, making this recognition especially noteworthy.

Student media publications from across the country entered the competition earlier in 2017, with the awards announced on March 14 at the annual National Media Association Convention in New York City.

Owl Magazine is the student publication of Harford Community College, currently under the direction of Editor-in-Chief Bre Mascetti, Content/Technical Adviser John Morin, and Chief Adviser Claudia Brown.

This marks the sixth year of the students publishing the magazine, which features a variety of entertainment, community, opinion, sports and fashion pieces. In the past five years, Owl Magazine has won a total of nine national awards in categories such as Best Magazine Spread/Two Year School, Two-Year TV Station, and Two-Year Feature Magazine.

Copies of the current issue of Owl Magazine are available on Harford Community College’s campus and numerous community locations, such as high schools, libraries, restaurants and businesses.

Readers can follow the nationally award winning publication on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@OwlMagazine).