Harford Democratic Club Elects Leadership; Former Del. James to Speak at Next Meeting

From the Harford Democratic Club:
The newly-constituted HARFORD DEMOCRATIC CLUB will meet on Wednesday April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood. The club will be listening to speakers and conducting business.
At last month’s meeting members elected officers for 2017-18. John Campbell was elected president, Chris Boardman was elected secretary and Annie Harvey treasurer. The position of vice president and board positions still need to be filled. The club will be considering final adoption of the organization’s bylaws after considering various provisions during the last meeting.
The public is invited to attend. Membership in the club is $10 per year for regular members and supporting members who are not required to do precinct work may join for $50. You need not reside in Harford County to join.
Information: 410-679-6704.
Comments
Jaguar Judy says
You don’t need to reside in Harford County to be a member of the Harford Democratic Club? Wow! Times are really tough fr these guys. Newly reconstituted? I guess they are still reeling from the last election results. Still don’t have enough officers and board members? I am not a registered Democrat in this great state but I could be available to give them some advice for a small consultation fee.
And this is the first post since the article was published 31 days ago. Looks like the Harford Democratic Club is fading fast. Maybe you better plan a rally or something. Just make sure Boardman isn’t involved because the last one was a non-event. Andy Harris is laughing so hard . . . . .
Mr. Jackson says
Krist/Chris and Dion want to get to the public trough so bad. Good luck to the both of them.