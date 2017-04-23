Tour Harford County’s Only Public Housing Complex at Havre de Grace Housing Authority Open House

From the Havre de Grace Housing Authority:

Area businesses, churches, support agencies and other service groups are invited to attend the fourth annual Havre de Grace Housing Authority (HDGHA) Open House and Friend-raiser on Tuesday, April 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is designed to build awareness about the non-profit organization and its mission, as well as to foster connections within the community to boost its volunteer population and enhance the programs and services offered to HDGHA residents.

The Open House and Friend-raiser will take place at the HDGHA Somerset Manor complex, located at 101 Stansbury Court, Havre de Grace. Guests can tour select properties, see the neighborhood and speak with current residents in an informal session to hear firsthand how their lives have been impacted by HDGHA programs. A light lunch will also be provided. Visit the Open House event page on the HDGHA website to learn more. Register to attend here.

Ellen Kunzelman is the HDGHA Family Self-Sufficiency Program Coordinator. She says, “Our annual Open House is a way to connect with new partners whose donations of time and service truly make a difference and change clients’ lives for the better. Bringing new businesses and agencies on board allows us to continue to expand our offerings. The more classes, seminars, and training we can provide to both youth and adults, the sooner they can achieve their financial self-sufficiency goals as members of the community.”