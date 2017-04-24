Bel Air Man Sentenced in Felony Theft Scheme; Stole Commissions in Insurance Policy Fraud

From the State Office of the Attorney Geneal:

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that Christian Joseph Dixon, 49, of Bel Air, MD, pleaded guilty to a felony theft scheme having a value of $1,000 but less than $10,000.

From December 2014 through March 2015, Dixon engaged in a theft scheme by submitting fraudulent insurance policy application forms to Transamerica Premiere Life Insurance Company in order to steal commissions. Dixon met with and obtained personal information from a number of potential clients who indicated an interest in insurance policies. Dixon then submitted policies without the clients’ knowledge, under forged signatures, or prior to the agreed-upon policy start dates. Transamerica paid Dixon a total of $3,450 in commissions.

Harford County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Waldron sentenced Dixon to five years incarceration, suspended all but 30 days, three years supervised probation, and 50 hours of community service. Dixon paid the full amount of restitution prior to sentencing.

The case was prosecuted by Jerry E. Jones of the Insurance Fraud Unit of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from Maryland Insurance Administration Investigator Bill Johns and Forensic Auditor J.C. Hamilton.