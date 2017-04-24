Harford and Baltimore County Narcotics Task Forces Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Organization Responsible for Overdose Deaths

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

In the Spring of 2015, the Harford County HIDTA Narcotics Task Force initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO). This investigation involved large amounts of heroin being distributed from Northeast Baltimore into Harford and Baltimore counties, other counties in Maryland, and surrounding states. Detectives were able to determine that this DTO distributed and conspired to distribute over two kilograms of heroin, and were linked to 15 fatal and 48 non-fatal overdoses in Harford and Baltimore counties. During the course of this investigation, detectives were able to seize the following evidentiary items:

– 1,303 grams of heroin

– 193 grams of cocaine

– 4 handguns

– $18,810 cash

Two suspects identified by the Task Force in connection with fatal overdoses subsequently pleaded guilty to federal charges: They are:

– Lamar Kaintuck, AKA “Chris,” age 28, of Baltimore, in connection with the 2015 fatal overdose of JR (Bel Air resident) in Calvert County, MD

– Ivan Brown, AKA “Mike,” age 33, of Baltimore, in connection with the 2016 fatal overdose of JS in Bel Air, MD

Kaintuck was recently sentenced to 7 years in prison. Brown pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Brown is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison at his sentencing in May.

The Task Force developed intelligence on another suspect, Antonio Shropshire, AKA “Brill,” who was also an active target in a Baltimore County Police Department narcotics investigation. After sharing heroin overdose intelligence between the two agencies, the Task Force (which includes a Special Agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration) and Baltimore County Police Narcotics Section soon learned that they had common suspects that were linked to both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in their counties. The two narcotics divisions joined forces and started a large scale undercover investigation into this DTO. After several months of investigation that included surveillances, information from confidential sources, and undercover purchases of heroin from this DTO, narcotics detectives, special agents from DEA, and DEA Task Force Officers (TFOs) from both agencies developed enough probable cause to obtain a federal wiretap order. The investigation resulted in federal charges for the following defendants for a heroin distribution conspiracy allegedly operating in the Baltimore metropolitan area, including Harford County:

– Antonio Shropshire “BRILL”, 31, Possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

– Antoine Washington “TWAN”, 27, Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in death, and conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

– Alexander Campbell “MUNCH”, 28, Possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, and conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

– Omari Thomas “LIL BRILL”, 25, Conspiracy to distribute of over 100 grams of heroin.

– Glenn Wells “LOU”, 31, Conspiracy to distribute of over 100 grams of heroin.

– Momodu Gondo “GMoney” 34, Conspiracy to distribute of over 100 grams of heroin.

Another suspect was charged federally in separate indictment as a result of this heroin investigation:

– Aaron Anderson “BLACK”, age 29, Possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin, and firearm offenses.

There are also several state indictments that are pending as a result of this investigation.

The excellent results of this joint investigation demonstrates the importance of sharing heroin overdose data across jurisdictional boundaries. This type of information sharing provides valuable intelligence on the drug dealers and drug trafficking organizations that are selling this very dangerous and deadly drug in our communities.