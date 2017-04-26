Register Now for Harford County’s Bike to Work Day “Pit Stops” in May; Sponsors Welcome

From Harford County government:

Harford County will celebrate May as National Clean Commute Month with Bike to Work Day “pit stops” promoting biking as a fun, healthy, and low-cost transportation option. The pit stops will be held at four locations on separate days in May, hosted by the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman in cooperation with the city of Havre de Grace and the U.S. Army Garrison APG. The pit stops will feature bicycle checkups, special guests and a vendor exhibition area. All registrants to the pit stops will receive a free Bike to Work Day gift, light refreshments, and a chance to win giveaways from sponsors. Participation is free; however, registration is required at www.Bike2WorkCentralMD.com.

Pit stops will be open, rain or shine, as follows:

· Havre de Grace, Tuesday, May 16, 7 – 8:30 a.m., Hutchins Park, 100 Congress Avenue

· Aberdeen Proving Ground North, Wednesday, May 17, 7 – 8:30 a.m.; employee only event; APG Athletic Center at Erie & Raritan Streets, parking lot at adjacent to intersection and the Athletic Center

· Bel Air, Friday, May 19, 7 – 8:30 a.m., Harford County Government Administration Building, 220 South Main Street

· Aberdeen Proving Ground South, Tuesday, May 23, 7 – 8 a.m., employee only event; Freedom Federal Credit Union, 5002 Hoadley Road

For registered cyclists who would like to ride with a group, bicycle convoys are available with experienced cyclists leading the way. Participants interested in a little friendly competition may register for the Team Cycle Challenge to win a trophy awarded to the business or organization that fields the greatest number of registrants biking to work.

Special thanks to the following local sponsors: Bike Doctor of Bel Air, Harford County Public Library, Harford Transit LINK, and Healthy Harford and Cecil Counties. Event donations courtesy of Coffee Coffee, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Klein’s ShopRite, radio station Smash Hits WHGM-FM 104.7 , The Ward Y in Abingdon, radio station WXCY-FM 103.7 , Advanced Eye Care, Bagel Works Bel Air, Bike Shop of Bel Air, Coakley’s Pub, Joseph’s Department Store, Harford Mutual Insurance, Herbalife/Nutrition by Design, Independent Brewing Company, JAMSQUAD, Looney’s Pub, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, Pat’s Pizzeria, Point Breeze Credit Union, Vagabond Sandwich Company, and Vincenti Decoys.

More information about Bike to Work Day or becoming a sponsor is available from Alan Doran, Harford County Commute Smart Rideshare Coordinator, at rideshare@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-612-1620 (press option 3).