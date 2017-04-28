13th Annual After d’Arc Gala Raises Over $118,000 for The Arc NCR

From The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region:
The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) hosted its 13th Annual After d’Arc Gala on April 1, 2017 at Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp, Maryland. This year’s event brought together more than 320 supporters for a Fairytale Ball, which raised money for The Arc NCR’s services for people with differing abilities in Harford and Cecil Counties. The gala is The Arc NCR’s most successful to-date, raising net proceeds over $118,000.
“I am overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of support from Harford County each year at our gala,” says CEO of The Arc NCR, Shawn Kros. “Our attendees truly believe in our mission to empower people with differing abilities to live, work and play in their community.”
The gala’s title sponsor was Acadia Windows & Doors with presenting sponsors APG Federal Credit Union and the Rotary Club of Aberdeen. The event was emceed by WXCY 103.7 FM’s Bob Bloom and WJZ’s Kristy Breslin. Guests also had the opportunity to bid on exciting Silent and Live Auction packages. At this year’s gala, the most popular Live Auction packages were “Aim for the Stars” which included an autographed guitar from Luke Bryan, 2 tickets to a Luke Bryan concert and a $200 certificate towards limo services for the night of the concert, as well as “Florida Fun & Sun” which included accommodations close to the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney hopper passes, admission to Busch Gardens, car rental and flight credit. In addition to the auctions, a lucky winner won a Hearts on Fire Fulfillment 1 carat diamond, 18K white gold pendant valued at $7,000 provided by Saxon’s Diamond Centers. Guests also enjoyed a dance performance from Tom Rzepnicki and Natasha Pollock of Dancing with Friends.
The evening also included the 5th Annual Fund the Need campaign, which focused on raising money to Make Dreams Come True for people supported by The Arc NCR. Thanks to the generosity of the community, over $20,000 was raised for Fund the Need!
Sponsors:
Title Sponsor
Acadia Windows & Doors
Presenting Sponsors
APG Federal Credit Union
Rotary Club of Aberdeen
Jewelry Sponsor
Saxon’s Diamond Centers
Premier Sponsors
Harford Mutual Insurance Companies
M&T Bank
Fund the Need Sponsor
Plaza Ford
Web Design & Sponsor
WebIXI
VIP Reception Sponsor
Greene Construction
Ambassador Sponsors
Aberdeen IronBirds
Chesapeake Bank of Maryland
Dimensional Health Association
Harford County Government
IncrediTek
Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.
PNC
SIG
Patron Sponsors
Advance Business Systems
AREAS
BGE
Ecotone, Inc.
Gray Insurance Group, Inc.
Harford Community College
iCareManager
Jones Junction
Klein’s ShopRite
McGuireWoods LLP
Next Generation Mechanic, Inc.
Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC
The Steedman Law Group, LLC
The Stewart Companies
Thompson Toyota
Wegmans
WXCY 103.7 FM
Associate Sponsors
Barnes Paving & Trucking, Inc.
Dennis F. Metz in Loving Memory of His Son, Jason Jeffrey Metz
Elegant Restoration, Inc.
Freedom Federal Credit Union
I95 Business Magazine
Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association
Kelly & Associates Insurance Group /KELLY Payroll
Palumbo Insurance Associates
Professional Care Pharmacy
SURVICE Engineering
Ten Oaks Homes
In-kind sponsors included Bob Gilley, Nathan Rhodes, Kristy Breslin, Bob Bloom, Alpha Graphics, Dancing with Friends, Jay Edwards, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, The Limo Lady, The Magic Continues, Silent and Live Auction Donors, and Tim Reca of Video Accord. Thank you to Pairings Bistro for hosting the gala’s pre-event.
The After d’Arc Planning Committee included Mary Ann Armstrong, Pat Chambers, Mary Ellen Christopher, Ruby Comer, Sho DuBois, Rachel Fink, Katie Hargrove, Sue Manning, Detra Miller, Kathleen Proctor, Sharon Walls and Debi Smith-Williams. After d’Arc is an annual gala – visit www.arcncr.org for updates on next spring’s event! Check out The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s Facebook page for beautiful photos of this year’s After d’Arc.
