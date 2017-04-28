13th Annual After d’Arc Gala Raises Over $118,000 for The Arc NCR

From The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region:

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) hosted its 13th Annual After d’Arc Gala on April 1, 2017 at Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp, Maryland. This year’s event brought together more than 320 supporters for a Fairytale Ball, which raised money for The Arc NCR’s services for people with differing abilities in Harford and Cecil Counties. The gala is The Arc NCR’s most successful to-date, raising net proceeds over $118,000.

“I am overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of support from Harford County each year at our gala,” says CEO of The Arc NCR, Shawn Kros. “Our attendees truly believe in our mission to empower people with differing abilities to live, work and play in their community.”

The gala’s title sponsor was Acadia Windows & Doors with presenting sponsors APG Federal Credit Union and the Rotary Club of Aberdeen. The event was emceed by WXCY 103.7 FM’s Bob Bloom and WJZ’s Kristy Breslin. Guests also had the opportunity to bid on exciting Silent and Live Auction packages. At this year’s gala, the most popular Live Auction packages were “Aim for the Stars” which included an autographed guitar from Luke Bryan, 2 tickets to a Luke Bryan concert and a $200 certificate towards limo services for the night of the concert, as well as “Florida Fun & Sun” which included accommodations close to the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney hopper passes, admission to Busch Gardens, car rental and flight credit. In addition to the auctions, a lucky winner won a Hearts on Fire Fulfillment 1 carat diamond, 18K white gold pendant valued at $7,000 provided by Saxon’s Diamond Centers. Guests also enjoyed a dance performance from Tom Rzepnicki and Natasha Pollock of Dancing with Friends.

The evening also included the 5th Annual Fund the Need campaign, which focused on raising money to Make Dreams Come True for people supported by The Arc NCR. Thanks to the generosity of the community, over $20,000 was raised for Fund the Need!

Sponsors:

Title Sponsor

Acadia Windows & Doors

Presenting Sponsors

APG Federal Credit Union

Rotary Club of Aberdeen

Jewelry Sponsor

Saxon’s Diamond Centers

Premier Sponsors

Harford Mutual Insurance Companies

M&T Bank

Fund the Need Sponsor

Plaza Ford

Web Design & Sponsor

WebIXI

VIP Reception Sponsor

Greene Construction

Ambassador Sponsors

Aberdeen IronBirds

Chesapeake Bank of Maryland

Dimensional Health Association

Harford County Government

IncrediTek

Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.

PNC

SIG

Patron Sponsors

Advance Business Systems

AREAS

BGE

Ecotone, Inc.

Gray Insurance Group, Inc.

Harford Community College

iCareManager

Jones Junction

Klein’s ShopRite

McGuireWoods LLP

Next Generation Mechanic, Inc.

Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC

The Steedman Law Group, LLC

The Stewart Companies

Thompson Toyota

Wegmans

WXCY 103.7 FM

Associate Sponsors

Barnes Paving & Trucking, Inc.

Dennis F. Metz in Loving Memory of His Son, Jason Jeffrey Metz

Elegant Restoration, Inc.

Freedom Federal Credit Union

I95 Business Magazine

Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association

Kelly & Associates Insurance Group /KELLY Payroll

Palumbo Insurance Associates

Professional Care Pharmacy

SURVICE Engineering

Ten Oaks Homes

In-kind sponsors included Bob Gilley, Nathan Rhodes, Kristy Breslin, Bob Bloom, Alpha Graphics, Dancing with Friends, Jay Edwards, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, The Limo Lady, The Magic Continues, Silent and Live Auction Donors, and Tim Reca of Video Accord. Thank you to Pairings Bistro for hosting the gala’s pre-event.

The After d’Arc Planning Committee included Mary Ann Armstrong, Pat Chambers, Mary Ellen Christopher, Ruby Comer, Sho DuBois, Rachel Fink, Katie Hargrove, Sue Manning, Detra Miller, Kathleen Proctor, Sharon Walls and Debi Smith-Williams. After d’Arc is an annual gala – visit www.arcncr.org for updates on next spring’s event! Check out The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s Facebook page for beautiful photos of this year’s After d’Arc.