Mother and Daughter Arrested for Theft and Embezzlement from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested two women for theft and embezzlement from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

On January 18, 2017, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company in the 1400 block of Old Mountain Road in Joppa for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with members of the fire company who reported money was missing from many of the company’s bingo fundraiser nights.

The investigation was assumed by detectives assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives determined more than $10,000 of bingo proceeds from June 1, 2016 thru January 16, 2017 were not deposited in a company account and were unaccounted for.

Additional information was developed by Detectives concerning the misuse of a Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company credit card. The company’s credit card was used for more than $50,000 in unauthorized charges between 2014 and 2017. The unauthorized charges included purchases of personal items.

Detectives also identified $5,500 worth of deposits for hall rentals that were unaccounted for. In total, it was determined that $65,500 was either stolen or embezzled from the Joppa Magnolia Fire Company.

Detectives identified Carol Reprogel, 56 of Edgewood and her daughter Jessie Reprogel, 32, also of Edgewood as suspects. Carol Reprogel is a member of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and manages the bingo nights as well as the fire company’s banquet hall.

Detectives presented the investigation to a Harford County Grand Jury. Carol Reprogel and her daughter Jessie Reprogel were both indicted by the grand jury and were subsequently arrested on April 28, 2017. Both were served with indictments for theft scheme $10,000 to under $100,000 and conspiracy to commit a theft scheme $10,000 to under $100,000. Additionally, Carol Reprogel was served with an indictment for embezzlement and misappropriation of funds by an executor or administrator. The pair was transported to the Harford County Detention Center and released after each posted a $25,000 bond.

Individuals who rented, or made use of, the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall between 2014 and 2017 are asked to contact Corporal Justin Blubaugh, of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3487.

From the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company:

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company uncovers financial discrepancies during internal investigation.

On January 1, 2017, the newly elected administration of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company (JMVFC) began their term in office. During the initial days in office, JMVFC Officials noticed financial irregularities with the weekly bingo deposits. During an internal investigation, it was discovered that the JMVFC member responsible for the Bingo and Hall Rentals, and a non-JMVFC member, were found removing funds before the accountant received them for deposit. Additionally, when bank and credit card statements arrived, questionable expenses were noticed. On January 18, 2017, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was notified and asked to conduct a theft investigation. The JMVFC member under investigation has taken a voluntary leave of absence. Pending the outcome of the HCSO investigation, the Discipline Review Board may take action.

The JMVFC is a Public Safety Agency of Harford County, Maryland. Being such, keeping the public’s trust is of the utmost importance. Additional accountability measures relating to Bingo and Hall finances have been established. Those measures include:

– Creating a Hall Audit Committee – Will meet monthly to audit all finances related to hall rentals, income and expenses

– Creating a Bingo Committee – 2 members present at all times using specific items and techniques that will ensure there are no irregularities

The JMVFC Hall is available for rent by contacting 410-679-1055. Bingo is held weekly on Wednesdays the doors open at 6 and bingo starts at 7. The Hall is located at our main station, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085