HCPS Announces Schedule of 2017 Magnet/Signature Program Capstone/Senior Recognition Ceremonies

From Harford County Harford Schools:

Natural Resources and Agricultural Science, North Harford High School

The Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences Magnet (NRAS) is composed of three clusters

focusing on Large Animal/Equine Sciences, Plant Sciences, or Natural Resources Sciences.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

NHHS Auditorium and Cafeteria

National Academy of Finance/Academy of Finance, Edgewood High School

The Academy of Finance prepares students for entry-level careers in banking, financial–related

business, and business in general.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

7:45 – 9:00 a.m.

EDHS IB Wing or Cafeteria

Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Joppatowne High School

It is estimated that the Homeland Security industry increased from the 40 billion dollar business

of 2004 to a 180 billion dollar industry by 2015. The program at Joppatowne High School

introduces students to careers and educational experiences available in this ever-growing

industry.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

JOHS Auditorium and Gymnasium

Project Lead the Way/Pre-Engineering, Aberdeen High School

This program is about applying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to

solve complex, open-ended problems in a real-world context. Students learn how to apply STEM

knowledge, skills, and habits of mind to make the world a better place through innovation.

Friday, May 19, 2017

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

ABHS Auditorium

Project Lead the Way/Biomedical Sciences, Havre de Grace High School

This program is designed to address the impending critical shortage of qualified science and

health professionals and is for the motivated and serious student who desires rigorous postsecondary

education and training.

Friday, May 19, 2017

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

HDHS Auditorium and Cafeteria

Science and Mathematics Academy, Aberdeen High School

This program provides students with the opportunity to experience challenging coursework in

science, mathematics, and technology with an emphasis on research and real-world application.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

ABHS Cafeteria and Auditorium

Project Lead the Way/Biomedical Sciences, Bel Air High School

This program is designed to address the impending critical shortage of qualified science and

health professionals and is for the motivated and serious student who desires rigorous postsecondary

education and training.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

BAHS Cafeteria and Auditorium

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, Edgewood High School

This program develops the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills needed to live,

learn and work in a rapidly globalizing world.

Thursday, May 25, 2017

7:15 – 8:30 p.m.

EDHS Auditorium