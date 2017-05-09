Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Celebrates 100th House; Dedication Ceremony in Aberdeen

From Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is celebrating the 100th home built since its founding 24 years ago.

On May 19th, Habitat Susquehanna will hold a dedication ceremony at the Aberdeen home of the Emmanuel family which is also the organization’s 100th house. This will be followed by a 100th Home Happy Hour at the Aberdeen ReStore where light refreshments will be served.

“This has been a true partnership with a lot of helping hands,” said Karen Blandford, Executive Director of Habitat Susquehanna. “We are thankful for our past homeowners and volunteers whose hard work and dedication brought us to this day. We also want to recognize and thank our long-time sponsors – APGFCU, the Dresher Foundation, Harford Mutual, and the Harford County Government. They’re a large part of the reason we’re able to provide affordable housing in Harford and Cecil counties.”

This milestone also launches a new campaign for Habitat Susquehanna called 100 Homes/100 More. It pays homage to the success of the first 100 houses built, and signals the anticipation of the next 100 homes.

“Harford Mutual is pleased to be meaningfully involved with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s mission to provide affordable housing opportunities to families in Harford & Cecil Counties,” said Season Voelker, Harford Mutual’s Corporate and Community Engagement Coordinator. “Harford Mutual has invested over $150,000 over the last five years as well donated time and expertise to this complex community issue. We look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come. “

“Harford County Government is proud to partner with Habitat with Humanity as they celebrate 100 homes for Harford County families,” said Len Parrish, Harford County Director of Housing and Community Development. “Habitat uses our HOME grant funding to build more than houses; they help build strong communities and lasting investments. In addition, County employees enjoy the opportunity to work as volunteer builders under County Executive Barry Glassman’s Day of Service program. We look forward to working with Habitat for Humanity as they lift up the next generation with more quality homes for families in need.”

The public is invited to attend the house dedication ceremony as well as the Happy Hour event. Guests will arrive at 3PM at the Aberdeen ReStore, 1013 Beards Hill Road, Aberdeen. There they will be shuttled to the Emmanuel home for the dedication ceremony. The 100th Home Happy Hour will be from 5-7PM at the Aberdeen ReStore. Registration for one or both events can be made through Brianne Young, Volunteer & Community Engagement Coordinator, at byoung@habitatsusq.org or by calling 410-638-4434.

Tiara Emmanuel Family Story

Before I had my girls, I wasn’t sure if I would ever have children because I was told by doctors I may never conceive following a car accident where I broke my pelvis at the age of three. Then in January 2007, my oldest daughter was born. As a 20-year old, I was working two jobs, attending College and juggling being a full-time mom.

To better take care of my daughter, I transitioned into working one job and attending evening classes for an Associate’s Degree in Early Child-Care Development. Life then was difficult, but looking back it was easier then than it is now.

In 2011 I got married to a wonderful loving man because I was the love of his life. In February 2013, while pregnant with my second child, I became a foster mother to my fourteen year old sister and another baby girl who needed a forever family. We were able to adopt her before her first birthday.

By the end of 2013, I went from being a mother of one to a mother of three beautiful little girls. It is my dream to take care of them and give them every chance to be a kid and help them learn as they grow up.

On May 29th 2014, a man out drinking made a bad decision to drive under the influence and hit my husband as he was walking home from work. This took away the opportunity for my children to grow up with two parents.

In 2015, I attended an information session by Habitat at Village at Lakeview Apartments where I learned for the first time about the Homeownership program. It is my dream to raise my girls in a home that is well structured, organized, and safe for my children. Therefore, I’d like Habitat to work with me because they believe in providing homes for families like mine.