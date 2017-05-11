Harford Students Count on Us: “Over the Last 4 Years, Harford County Public Schools has Lost 1,000+ Teachers”

From Harford Students Count on Us:
HCPS continues to delay action on the FY 18 budget. Likewise, HCPS still has not committed to funding our teachers’ salaries. Over the last four years, HCPS has lost 1000+ teachers. Without intervention HCPS will surely lose another 300 teachers this year. Our teachers deserve better. Our students deserve better. Our community deserves better.
Please take the time today to sign our funding petition and to email the members of the Harford County Board of Education three simple words, “Do You Part.” Below are the emails for the Harford County Board of Education Members. Our teachers and students are counting on you.
Comments
? says
1000+ in 4 years? How many total teachers are there?
easy as fishin says
Look it up. All the info is readily available.
a says
I can’t find it, if it’s so easy help us out.
It is that easy says
The annual reports which are posted on the website usually provide the breakdown, if not all school profiles also posted on the website have the information then use your calculator.
Resident idiot says
“The website” ??? What website?
If you are a product of HCPS I can see why teachers are leaving
don't piss down my back and tell me it's raining says
Resident idiot,
I guess you are too challenged to even handle that simple task. I can understand why teachers don’t want to work here in Harford County.
Steve H says
Harford County students will be taught by inexperienced teachers if we continue losing so many teachers. Young vibrant enthusiastic teachers need to be part of the mix but not be the majority.
Biz Model says
But young, inexperienced teachers cost less, have fewer outside responsibilities (like kids of their own), are eager to prove their abilities, are easily intimidated by administrators, so are more willing to do all kinds of extra-curricular work without expectation of additional pay. They usually have debt, so they need the job, and likely won’t leave until they find another job. In a few years, when they can no longer bear the lack of pay increases and/or are burned out, they resign, and the county finds a new, inexperienced teacher to replace them. They never have to pay them more than a few steps, because they just freeze the steps to keep them from climbing, and they never have to pay them on the masters scale.
It’s an effective business model that suits the “most bang for the buck” philosophy that has been the Harford County mantra for many decades, and so far, it’s worked out just fine, as taxes have remained artificially low, and students continue to achieve. Now, you might say that this will catch up to us, but which part, the taxes or the achievement? Maybe achievement will decline, but which is more desirable, paying more taxes to pay experienced teachers to maintain achievement, or low taxes regardless of the repercussions? In Harford County, I think people will tolerate just about anything as long as their taxes are low, and would much prefer keeping their money over seeing some kid do well in school because of experienced teachers.
Fortunately, HC and HCPS have found a business model that allows for both.
Okay so... says
I believe HCPS has a 90% retention rate which is consider very good based on industry standards. I guess Mr. Burbey believes all teachers should be retrained even the ones who damage the profession.
call them like you post them says
Why guess? Pick up you SMART ass phone and find out.
Ryan Burbey says
In many industries a 90% yearly retention rate is considered good. However, in education, 90% yearly retention rate means that every ten years you have “turned over” your entire staff. More important than yearly retention rates are 3 year, 5 year and 10 year retention rates. Likewise, it is important that teacher retention at specific schools is carefully examined. This happened under previous administration. It is not happening now.
Even more problematic is the concentration of the turn over in at-risk schools. 69.7% of teachers with 3 or less years of experience in Harford County teach in at-risk schools. Nearly 40% of the teachers at Aberdeen High School have 3 or less years of experience in Harford County. Nearly 45% of the teachers at Aberdeen Middle School have 3 or less years of experience in Harford County. Nearly 40% of the teachers at Edgewood Elementary have 3 or less years of experience in Harford County. 58% of the teachers at Edgewood High School have 3 or less years of experience in Harford County. 54% of the teachers at Edgewood Middle School have 3 or less years of experience in Harford County.
Both I and HCEA believe that all teachers should meet rigorous standards for instruction. Certainly teachers that damage the profession should not be retained. However, the current HCPS administration is failing to recruit, retain and develop high quality educators. Morale in our schools has never been lower. Teachers have lost confidence in HCPS leadership due to a pervasive culture of intimidation, lack of professionalism, lack of respect and the failure of HCPS to honor its agreements.
Harford Resident says
Our child is a Harford Tech cyber student. She could not be happier with both the teachers and learning environment. So when I read all these negative comments about HCPS, and that good teachers are leaving, etc., I must say that is not our experience at all.
Frosty Beverage says
Ryan Burbey says
Certainly, not all the good teachers are leaving. However, far too many teachers are leaving. The lack of stability is driving folks away. Our teachers are far too professional to allow this to impact our students. However, the high turn-over is having an impact on the overall quality of education.
Okay so... says
Correction- retained
Sad says
By delaying passing a budget, new teachers cannot be hired to fill any opening positions. Harford county is one of the last counties to hire, meaning they are taking the least desired candidates to fill positions as other counties are offering jobs sooner. In some cases in our county positions have been left open all year with only long term substitutes filling them. The quality of teachers will continue to fall in our county unless teachers are paid better and the county passes a budget to allow hiring at a competitive time.
Gurg Hoff says
So, 1,000 people interviewed, knew the starting salary they were going to receive, and quit because they all needed more money?
So what is it? People are bullshitting enough just to get hired here in Harford County with the intention to go somewhere else that pays better, but probably omit this intention during the application process, or are people applying/getting hired/working/realizing it sucks with literally no research involved in their future working climate?
Which is it?
Joe Belair says
…three simple words, “Do You Part.”
Brilliant.
Who will teach the teachers?
Almost Gone says
During the past few years new teachers HCPS have been shown the salary scale during the hiring process. This schedule clearly shows steps, which are annual salary increases with each years’ experience gained. Only after being hired and speaking with experienced HCPS teachers do they discover that these steps have NOT BEEN HONORED. How would you feel?
Additionally, new teachers will often take the first job they are hired for, as most school systems (HCPS excepted it seems) prefer to hire EXPERIENCED teachers. New teachers will then get their critical first 2-3 years experience at crappy HCPS pay, and then move to a school system that offers a financial future.
Gurg Hoff says
Do people say “I only plan to work here to get experience and move on as soon as possible.” during the oral Interview part of their application process?
I find it hard to believe anyone could be naive enough in this to not realize employees are not getting raises. You don’t even have to do any research, just read the local news. LOL
Harford County Constitutionalist says
I can only speak from my personal experience, my wife was a teacher at one of the Route 40 schools. Pay was never an issue. When people were being laid off or fired in 2008 – 2010 she had a job and appreciated it. The reason she left was not money, it was administration plain and simple. When a kid tells you to go f— yourself and all they get is a soda from the vice principal, that is the problem. We have developed an environment that spoiled children and entitled parents rule the roost. Kids need structure and discipline, it doesn’t take but a few kids with bad behavior to spoil a classroom environment. We forgot about the 80% of the kids that just want to come to class and learn, instead we have to accommodate the behavior problems, because if you don’t MSDE will come down on you. The schools need Joe Clark, instead they get data manipulators so that way their scores can look the best. Take a step back and ask yourself why does Aberdeen have the Math and Science Program and Edgewood have the IB program? Could it be to pull of the lower scores of those buildings?
Sam says
I also have had family who were teachers.
They all have moved on to other professions and wished they had done it sooner.
rediculous says
The ineligibility rate at Aberdeen this spring was ~46%. Just under half of the student body had at least 1 E. A ton of SMA kids on spring sports teams.