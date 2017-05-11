Harford Students Count on Us: “Over the Last 4 Years, Harford County Public Schools has Lost 1,000+ Teachers”

From Harford Students Count on Us:

HCPS continues to delay action on the FY 18 budget. Likewise, HCPS still has not committed to funding our teachers’ salaries. Over the last four years, HCPS has lost 1000+ teachers. Without intervention HCPS will surely lose another 300 teachers this year. Our teachers deserve better. Our students deserve better. Our community deserves better.

Please take the time today to sign our funding petition and to email the members of the Harford County Board of Education three simple words, “Do You Part.” Below are the emails for the Harford County Board of Education Members. Our teachers and students are counting on you.

Alfred.Williamson@hcps.org

Jansen.Robinson@hcps.org

Joseph.Hau@hcps.org

Joseph.Voskuhl@hcps.org

Laura.Runyeon@hcps.org

Nancy.Reynolds@hcps.org

Rachel.Gauthier@hcps.org

Robert.Frisch@hcps.org

Thomas.Fitzpatrick@hcps.org

Harford Students Count on Us