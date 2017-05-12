Joppa Woman Charged in Arson of Foreclosed Home; Woman and Her 3 Dogs Rescued from Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Joppa woman after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting her foreclosed home on fire and later being rescued by neighbors.

On April 20, 2017 at 5:37 PM, neighbors observed smoke and flames coming from 200 Kearney Drive in Joppa and had reason to believe, the occupant, Susan Lee Harclerode, 60, and her dogs were possibly inside. Neighbors broke a rear window and rescued Harclerode and her 3 dogs. Firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments arrived at the single family dwelling and later extinguished the fire in 20 minutes. Harclerode was later transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for evaluation and her dogs were taken to Harford County Humane Society by officers with Harford County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an investigation and determined the fire was incendiary in nature (arson). Investigators later discovered Harclerode had a small trash can fire inside her home just days prior to this fire that was extinguished by firefighters, as well as Harclerode had been evicted from the home the day before. After consulting with Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals lodged charges against Harclerode and an arrest warrant was issued.

This afternoon, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Harclerode at Harford County Humane Society while she was attempting to retrieve her dogs. Harclerode was charged with 1st Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Arson, Malicious Burning 1st Degree and Trespassing on Private Property.

Harclerode is currently being held at Harford County Detention Center and awaiting bond review.