Ed Norris and Kevin Cowherd to Discuss, Sign Book at Abingdon Library

From the Harford County Public Library:

A “pop-up discussion and book signing” featuring Ed Norris, Kevin Cowherd and their new book, “Way Down in the Hole,” takes place Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

“Way Down in the Hole” is an account of Norris’ life moving through his 20 years with the New York Police Department, where he became deputy commissioner of operations at 36. He then became police commissioner in Baltimore and led the Maryland State Police. Norris was sent to federal prison following an investigation into his use of a little-known Baltimore Police expense account.

He is now a successful radio personality and currently co-hosts the “Norris & Long Show” on 105.7 The FAN. He is also featured in a weekly news segment on Fox 45.

Kevin Cowherd is a New York Times best-selling author. He has written six baseball novels with Orioles’ Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. He has also written three nonfiction books for Apprentice House Press: “The Art of Crisis Leadership,” with Rob Weinhold; “The Opening Act: Comedy, Life and the Desperate Pursuit of Happiness”; and “Hale Storm: The Incredible Saga of Baltimore’s Ed Hale including a Secret Life with the CIA.” He was an award-winning sports and features columnist for The Sun for 32 years and has written for Men’s Health, Parenting and Baseball Digest.

At the Abingdon Library, Norris and Cowherd will provide a 20-minute discussion and Q&A followed by a book signing and photo opportunities.

Advance registration is suggested and may be made online at hcplonline.org.