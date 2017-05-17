4th Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery Raises $23,000

From Harford United Charities:

More than 150 runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers participated in the Fourth Annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery on Saturday, May 6 at Harford Community College.

Sponsorships, donations, and registration proceeds for the electronically time-chipped race exceeded $23,000. The race has raised more than $60,000 over the last four years.

On Saturday, Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, and Addiction Connections Resource received checks at the awards ceremony.

Harford United Charities will use the remaining proceeds to support local charities in the community, with a focus on assistance to families experiencing homelessness and support for individuals seeking addiction treatment.

“Thank you to all of the sponsors, runners, walkers, and volunteers who made the Fourth Annual BG5K a success,” said County Executive Barry Glassman, who also medaled in his age group. “We deeply appreciate your support for this event, which helps us raise awareness, engage the community, and strengthen families.”

The 2017 first place winner in the male category was Tyler Muse with an impressive time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds. The second and third place runners were Asa Wilson and Isaac Rich, respectively. In the women’s category, winners included first place finisher Tara Kuzma, second place Jessie Anderson and third place Kay Vinton. Additionally, medals were awarded to the top three male and female runners in each of the six age groups where applicable:

Ages 15 & under- First place: Valentina Angula; second place: Elise Click; third place: Olivia Click.

Ages 15 to 19 – First place: Olivianna Perkuhn and Joshua Poggioli; second place: Brittany Wieczorkowski and Michael Poggioli.

Ages 20 to 29 – First place: Myra Derbyshire and Jordan McGee; second place: Sarah Bowen and Chad Long; third place: Samantha Harris and Jordan Glassman.

Ages 30 to 39 – First place: DeAnna Burke and Pete Surgent; second place: Dawn Rigdon and Michael Cannizzaro; third place: Erin Knight and Douglas Anderson.

Ages 40 to 49 – First place: Carrie Wilson and Martin Angula; second place: Tamara Biegas and Toby Ehrbaker; third place: Carrie Sheckells and Tim Poggioli.

Ages 50 to 59 – First place: Nina Smeltzer and Robert Willard; second place: Shawn Kros and Dan Higbee; third place: Eileen Webster and Barry Glassman.

Ages 60 & above- First Place: Duyen Brisker and William Sangtinette; second place: Bill Derbyshiri; third place: Joe Bezek.

Race coordinators would like to thank this year’s generous sponsors including University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Jones Junction, BGE, Oak Contracting, Harford Community College, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stovers LLC, Harford Mutual Insurance Companies, Foxborough Inc., Forest Hill Business Airpark, LLC, Stack n’Store Mini Storage, NVS/Merle Norman Salon, York Insurance, Brightview Senior Living, Gemcraft Homes, The Shelter Group, APG Federal Credit Union, Amy and Michael Daney, Boyle Buick, HAR-CO Credit Union, Frank Hajek and Associates PA, Greater Harford Committee, Harford County Public Library, Miles & Stockbridge Foundation, Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A., BSC America and the Kinsley Foundation. In addition, Harford United Charities is grateful for the support of numerous volunteers, Elite Race Management, DJ Dan Higbee and Carole Boniface.