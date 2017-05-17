9 Volunteer Mediators Graduate in Harford County Community Mediation Program’s Class of 2017

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Community Mediation Program is proud to announce that nine volunteers have successfully completed the required 45 hours of Basic Mediation Training to become volunteer community mediators. With a desire to promote peaceful solutions among their fellow citizens, these selfless individuals in the Class of 2017 come from diverse backgrounds and have committed to providing 100 hours of free mediation services through the program.

The Harford County Community Mediation Program (HCCMP) is provided through the county Department of Community Services’ Office of Human Relations and Mediation and can be a free alternative to court for resolving certain conflicts. Requests for mediation through HCCMP may come from anyone in the community including individual citizens, schools, outreach groups, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Mediation is provided in a neutral setting where participants can express their thoughts and emotions without fear of judgment. The mediation process encourages participants to develop their own solutions leading to results that tend to be more personalized, effective and enduring.

“Settling a dispute in court would have torn my family apart,” said a past mediation participant from Bel Air who chose to remain anonymous. “Instead, three sessions of mediation guided us to a win-win resolution. I was very impressed with the mediators, and they didn’t tell us what to do. Mediation saved us time, money, and, most importantly, it brought my family back together.”

Basic Mediation Training serves as the first step toward becoming a volunteer community mediator. Graduates become apprentices where they will observe mediations, co-mediate with experienced mediators, attend a strategy session, and attend five hours of follow-up training.

To request mediation, or to be considered for the Class of 2018 mediation training program, contact Susan E. Fisher at 410-638-4807 or mediation@harfordcountymd.gov.

Volunteer applications for training to begin in the spring of 2018 can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/2pGYEM9.