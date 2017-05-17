Gunman Threatens Cashier’s Life While Robbing Aberdeen Exxon

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Around 5:00 a.m. on May 14, 2017, the Aberdeen Police Department was notified of an armed robbery at the Exxon on N. Philadelphia Blvd. Witnesses reported that an unknown man entered the store and demanded money from the register. The man was armed with a handgun and threatened the cashier’s life before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses described the man as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black gloves, and a black mask. Officers conducted an extensive search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the robbery please call Detective Divel at 410-272-2121, extension 132.