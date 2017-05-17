Gunman Threatens Cashier’s Life While Robbing Aberdeen Exxon

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Around 5:00 a.m. on May 14, 2017, the Aberdeen Police Department was notified of an armed robbery at the Exxon on N. Philadelphia Blvd. Witnesses reported that an unknown man entered the store and demanded money from the register. The man was armed with a handgun and threatened the cashier’s life before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Witnesses described the man as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black gloves, and a black mask. Officers conducted an extensive search, but were unable to locate the suspect.
The Aberdeen Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the robbery please call Detective Divel at 410-272-2121, extension 132.
Comments
NotPC says
Register Negroes, not guns.
SoulCrusher says
Dude, that is so wrong…..
? says
What’s up with the bush?
Make America Blue Again says
He was up pretty early for a criminal. Maybe he needed to make a little extra cash before heading to work in our Failing Trump economy.
LOL says
Failing Trump economy? Give him a chance he’s just getting started, look at all the jobs he is creating,
Special councils
special prosecutors’
grand juries
Jack Haff says
All American City? Lmao.
Maybe they should add an enlarged screenshot from this footage to the “Welcome to Aberdeen.”
Nah man, crime isn’t a reason someone does not want to bring their business to the 21001 Route 49 corridor.
Jack Haff says
Route 49? Lmao. 40.