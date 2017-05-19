Burbey: “Without Your Advocacy, Harford County Public Schools Will Attempt to Once Again Short-Change Our Teachers and Cut Valuable Programs”

From Ryan Burbey, President, Harford County Education Association:

The time has come for HCPS to make prudent cuts to its bloated bureaucracy. The time has come for HCPS to put students and teachers first. In FY 2017 central administration cost over $15 million. That is over $400 per student enrolled in HCPS. In FY 2012, HCPS spent $14.66 million on central office administration. The FY 2012 HCPS Budget allocated $168.38 million for instructional salaries. The FY 17 HCPS Budget allocated $164.58 to instructional salaries. While the funds spent on instructional salaries have declined, the funds spent on central administration have increased.

HCPS spends over $1.3 million on instructional facilitators to assist elementary school principals in performing evaluations. This is more than double the cost of operating all three pools. Every instructional facilitator makes over $98,000 per year. The average salary for the thirteen instructional facilitators is over $103,000. It would seem 1.3 million dollars could be better spent on services which directly impact students.

County Executive Glassman did his part by providing $5 million dollars in additional funding for instructional salaries. Our county government has prioritized teachers. What is HCPS waiting for? Without your advocacy, HCPS will attempt to once again short-change our teachers and cut valuable programs; rather than create a sustainable budget.

We need the entire community to attend the Harford County Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 22nd. The meeting begins at 6:30. We will begin rallying outside the A.A. Roberty Building at 5:45.

Please join us. Come early to sign up to speak. If you say nothing else, tell the Harford County Board of Education three simple words, “Do Your Part”.

Ryan Burbey

President-HCEA