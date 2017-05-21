Society of Italian American Businessmen Donates $25,000 to SARC

From the Society of Italian American Businessmen:

On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Society of Italian American Businessmen (SIAB), a local non-profit civic group, presented the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center in Bel Air (SARC) with a check donation of $25,000. The check presentation took place at the Richlin Catering & Events Center during SIAB’s sold out 4th Annual Spring Gala, one of its signature fundraising events.

“We are so grateful for SIAB’s generous support of SARC’s mission. Many victims of domestic and sexual violence lack access to resources like safe housing and legal representation that are critical to leaving an abusive relationship. This donation will keep these vital services available to the most vulnerable citizens in our community,” said Luisa Caiazzo, CEO of SARC.

SIAB’s fundraising efforts have resulted in $135,000 gift and scholarship awards since the group’s inception in 2013. Members submit organizations for consideration and vote on the annual award recipient. Previous recipients included St. Margaret’s Church, The Arc NCR, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County. Success in fundraising efforts has led to an increase of the annual award each year.

“We’re humbled by the support of our members, their families and friends, and our sponsors and vendors that enables us to increase our donations each year,” shares Mark Dardozzi, SIAB President.

The calendar is full of fundraising galas, but The SIAB Annual Spring Gala is unique, bringing together local Italian-owned restaurants and catering under one roof to present their signature appetizer dish to guests before the main meal. This year, La Cucina, Enotria, Liberatore’s in Bel Air, Main Street Tower, and Richlin Catering offered up their best Italian cuisine. An espresso station, the Italian national anthem, Italian dinner music, and a performance by The Sicilian Tenors capped off the cultural and culinary event of the season. Special recognition to Kris Konstruction Design & Build Group, Platino (Platinum) sponsor and to Complete Document Solutions, Argento (Silver) Sponsor for helping present another successful gala.