Got Questions about Harford County Geography? There’s a Map for That

From Harford County government:

Commonly requested geographical information about Harford County, such as land use, transportation networks and areas of environmental significance, is now available online in a “map gallery” published on the Harford County government website by the Department of Planning & Zoning. The gallery is composed of static maps that supplement the county’s other online data including interactive maps, GIS databases, story maps, and the county’s award-winning development activity tracker known as “Track-it”. The new map gallery includes a total of 12 maps, with more planned for the future.

“We have received positive feedback from citizens who use our data and the map gallery is our most recent effort to make more information available online and make it easy to find,” said Bradley Killian, director of Planning & Zoning.

The map gallery currently includes the following maps:

2009 Zoning Map: Current zoning classifications, parcels, and roads;

Official Land Use Map: Land use designations, parks, rural villages, development envelope, and airports;

Agricultural Preservation: Preserved lands map showing easements, districts, parks, and priority preservation area;

Election Boundaries: Map showing election precincts; legislative, councilmanic and congressional districts, and polling place locations;

Functional Classification of Roadways: Level of service designations of highways and roads;

Magnolia Overlay District: District designated to encourage creative neighborhood design;

Multi-modal Transportation: Harford Transit LINK bus routes, MTA bus routes, train stations and Maryland State bicycle routes;

Historic Preservation: Historic easements, districts, county landmarks, Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, and Maryland Scenic Byways;

Redevelopment Areas: Areas designated for reinvestment; Enterprise Zone, Sustainable Community Area, Priority Funding Area, Chesapeake Science and Security Corridor;

Environmentally Sensitive Areas: Areas of environmental importance; green infrastructure areas, critical areas, and floodplains;

Sustainable Growth & Preservation Act of 2012: Tier designations to guide development and further protect the Chesapeake Bay;

Watersheds: Boundaries of the watersheds of major tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay.

The entire map gallery is accessible on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2211/Map-Gallery

“Some citizens may not realize how much data is available from Harford County government to further their education, research, business development or simply to satisfy their curiosity,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “As my administration works to make this information more accessible, we invite everyone to use the map gallery and try all of our online maps and apps to foster a better understanding of Harford County and our opportunities for a bright future.”

All of the Department of Planning & Zoning’s maps and apps are accessible from a button on the homepage of the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov.