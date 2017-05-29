Churchville Man Shot to Death in Aberdeen Early Monday

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
[May 29, 2017, Bel Air, MD] At 3:26 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mitchell Lane in Aberdeen, MD for the report of a cardiac arrest.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male subject lying in the gravel driveway. When they approached the male, it was apparent he was deceased. Patrol deputies secured the scene and began to canvass the area searching for a suspect or suspicious circumstances.
Immediately, deputies set up a perimeter and began to canvass the area for witnesses and information to speak to individuals who may have been able to shed light and provide information on what had occurred. Detectives assigned to the Major Cases Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation while members of the Forensic Services Unit began the process of collecting and preserving evidence.
The victim, identified as Gary Tyrone Gibson, age 43 of Churchville, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined the manner of death as a homicide caused by gunshot wound. Based on this preliminary information, the death is being investigated as a homicide.
At this time, detectives are asking for anyone who may have information on this crime to please call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-879-7929. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.
Comments
Matt Heinz says
They need to bring private security back to that area. Perrywood is a dump. The private security kicked butt and took names. Cleaned that place up. Chief Gahler needs to do something.
Tom says
He’s busy locking up overdosed junkies to fill up the detention center.
Troll5000 says
Lmao Sheriff Gahler implemented a protocol to investigate the drug dealers who sold the overdosed junkies their stash. The junkies are protected by a good Samaritan act, next time do your research before attacking the Sheriff. Nice try though! Lol
Tom says
If you are implying the detention center is only housing dealers you are the one who needs to do some basic research.
ROFLMAO
ashame says
troll5000 that was last year and deaths hit an all time new record. It didn’t work. Before you go defending the sheriff do some research.
Not Economically Viable says
Heroin use is never going to stop. In fact, it’s only going to get worse with no end in sight.
Until some fictional Star Trek Tricorder medical device is invented to instantly reverse the physiological, and psychological conditions of addiction.
Better get used to hearing: Beep Beep “Medical Box (Insert 3 letter number), overdose, (Insert address), Police notified.” on the Ol’scanner.
you would be wrong says
The same thing was said about cigarette smoking.
Not Economically Viable says
How am I wrong, bro?
Comparing heroin addiction to tobacco products? What kind of drugs are you using, man?
Tobacco products may not be as “social” as it was decades ago.
you would be wrong says
Because tobacco is only socially addictive. You are not only unviable you are uneducated.
A Realist says
R.i.p Gary
Fashionrb says
We need to stick together, stop putting each other down, yes Perryman needs more sense uritic, the people owns it do not care I think you have to go to the owner or through I say state troopers forget the sheriff office they are to busy to do any thing else useful they can’t handle. But you call through Guardian Angels
Not Economically Viable says
That’s right bud, you wave the “Prevention” Sign around as you rally for a cause.
Take a look at the billboard at the Sheriffs Office.
It ain’t helping and no one knows what to do about this heroin problem besides administer NARCAN in an overdosed subject to revive them.
RICO says
Rest in peace Gary “Hump” Gibson,
Leroy says
Sad
SoulCrusher says
Sad is correct. Every time the Dagger publishes an article of this type, the Daggites use the article as a way to push a political agenda or talk about something that is not even relevant to the topic. On other topics, I do the same and don’t care. It’s sad that people use a tragic death, like this, to push agendas and politics. This article was about a man shot to death in your community and the topic got degenerated into a heroin discussion and cheap shots at your County’s duly elected Sheriff. Sad is right. Shameful is more appropriate…..
Leroy says
R.i.p.gary