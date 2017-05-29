Churchville Man Shot to Death in Aberdeen Early Monday

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

[May 29, 2017, Bel Air, MD] At 3:26 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mitchell Lane in Aberdeen, MD for the report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male subject lying in the gravel driveway. When they approached the male, it was apparent he was deceased. Patrol deputies secured the scene and began to canvass the area searching for a suspect or suspicious circumstances.

Immediately, deputies set up a perimeter and began to canvass the area for witnesses and information to speak to individuals who may have been able to shed light and provide information on what had occurred. Detectives assigned to the Major Cases Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation while members of the Forensic Services Unit began the process of collecting and preserving evidence.

The victim, identified as Gary Tyrone Gibson, age 43 of Churchville, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined the manner of death as a homicide caused by gunshot wound. Based on this preliminary information, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, detectives are asking for anyone who may have information on this crime to please call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-879-7929. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.